Will Goodwin’s Hot 3-Point Shooting Sparks Bishop Diego Over Malibu

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego moved into sole possession of second place in the Tri-Valley League by beating CIF-SS Division 5AAA eighth-ranked Malibu, 55-50, on Monday night.

Will Goodwin was hot from the three-point line, burying six treys en route to a 24-point night. The Cardinals knocked down 11 threes in the win.

“I’ve always felt our team as a whole can shoot well from the three-point line, but I think we were too anxious to make them," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "Tonight, we let the game come to us, we shared the ball, and we got the ball to the right guys at the right time.”

Andrew Ziehl chipped in 12 points and Isaiah Veal added 10 points for the Cardinals (6-5, 5-1)

Corey Cofield had 19 to league Malibu (10-3, 6-2).

Coronado felt his team's defense and rebounding were key to the victory.

"I really liked our energy all night, and our defense and rebounding was great especially when we needed it. I also couldn’t say enough about the clutch shooting from our team, especially Will Goodwin," said Coronado.

