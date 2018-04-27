Will Goodwin’s Pitching, Bishop Diego’s Hitting Too Much for Cate

Baseball

Will Goodwin pitched five solid innings, and Bishop Diego baseball pounded Cate 13-1 to improve to 6-0 in the Frontier League.

Goodwin induced several ground-ball outs and struck out five in winning his fourth game. Oliver Pelley finished the last two innings for the Cardinals (11-5 overall).

Lead-off hitter Travis Pierce had the hot bat for the Cardinals, going 3 for 4 with four RBI.



"It was nice to have some guys on base for him to get the opportunity and cash in," Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein said "Two of his RBIs were with two out in a tie game 1-1. If he doesn’t get that knock in that situation maybe Cate rallies behind putting up a zero that inning."

Gabe Arteaga and Jackson Haskell each had two hits and drove in a run. Nine Cardinals had a RBI in the win.

Bishop has a non-league game versus Orcutt Academy on Saturday at home at 2 p.m., and next week plays Foothill Tech for sole possession of first place in the league. The first game is Tuesday at Bishop.