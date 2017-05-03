Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 
Boys Volleyball

Will Rottman Hammers West Ranch For 29 Kills in Four-Set Santa Barbara Victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 3, 2017 | 9:39 p.m.

Will Rottman put on a hitting clinic, pounding 29 kills with just one error to power Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team to a four-set win over West Ranch in the final regular season match of the season on Wednesday at J.R. Richards Gym. The scores were 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18.

"West Ranch is in Division 1, so this was a great tune-up match before playoffs are announced," said coach Chad Arneson. The pairings will be released on Friday.

West Ranch couldn't stop the sophomore Rottman. He hit a sizzling .800 and added 14 digs.

Setter Dane Westwick played a solid game, handing out 50 assists, blocking three balls and digging six. Libero Pierce Barnes passed 2.70 (out of 3.00) and had 14 digs.

Senior Henry Hancock recorded 14 kills and added five digs. 

"It was senior night and everyone contributed," said Arneson. "Andrew Gallivan, Dane Oneill, Will Buchanan and Makai Harris did a great job for the Dons."

Santa Barbara, the champions of the Channel League, will enter the playoffs with an overall record of 18-7.


 

