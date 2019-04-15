Will Rottman of Santa Barbara High Volleyball, Sierra Laughner of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of Week

The powerful hitting on the volleyball court from Will Rottman of Santa Barbara High and on the softball field by Sierra Laughner of Dos Pueblos earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday's Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday at Harry's Plaza Cafe.
In the championship game of Santa Barbara's Karch Kiraly Tournament of Champions, Rottman blasted 27 kills in a four-set win over Loyola of L.A., giving the host Dons their first TOC title since 2005. The Stanford-bound Rottman had more than 60 kills in four matches over two days.
Laughner belted a pair of three-run homers and had a triple for the Chargers in a 9-6 victory over Righetti at the Thousand Oaks Tournament.
The female honorable mention choices were Jenny Nichols (Dos Pueblos softball) and Olivia Geyling (Dos Pueblos lacrosse).
The other male candidates considered for the award include Bryce Morison (Westmont baseball), Toby Dunlap (Westmont track & field), Thomas Rowan (UCSB baseball), Derek True (Santa Barbara High baseball), Jake Knecht (Santa Barbara High track & field) and Matt Mills (San Marcos swimming).