Will Rottman Rises to Occasion for Santa Barbara, Scores 25 in 60-46 Win Over San Marcos

Boys Basketball

Dons' victory at jam-packed Thunderhut gives them the Channel League championship

Will Rottman capped a huge night in a Santa Barbara High basketball uniform similar to how he finishes plays on the volleyball court.

In the final seconds in the Channel League first-place showdown at San Marcos, Rottman soared after a lob pass from teammate Aiden Douglas as if it were a perfect set and slammed the ball through the hoop.

The stunning dunk put an exclamation point on a 25-point night for the 6-4 senior and a 60-46 Dons’ victory over the Royals that sewed up the league championship at a jam-packed Thunderhut.

Santa Barbara, the top-ranked team in Division 3A of the CIF-SS improved to 9-0 in league and 24-3 overall with one game remaining on Thursday at Lompoc.

San Marcos, which won the league title last year en route to the CIF 2A crown, falls to 7-2 in league and 13-11 overall. The Royals finish the regular season at Cabrillo.

The Santa Barbara students were yelling “M-V-P… M-V-P” as Rottman went to the free-throw line for the Dons’ final point of the night.

No could argue he was the game’s most valuable player.

From the moment he stepped on the court in the second quarter, he made an impact — scoring on an offensive rebound. He went on to tally 11 points (six on offensive rebounds) in the second quarter as the Dons outscored San Marcos 15-5 to take a 23-18 lead at halftime.

“He’s a great athlete,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said of Rottman, who is one of the top prep volleyball players in the country. In December, he signed a letter of intent to Stanford for volleyball. “He did a helluva job. Without him we don’t win, period.”

Before the game, Rottman said he had the same anxious feeling he gets before playing in a big volleyball match.

“I was anxious the whole day, kind of like the same feeling I have for volleyball, which I haven’t had for basketball,” he said. “It was really good and I took advantage of that.”

Like he does in volleyball for the Dons, Rottman relishes doing his thing on the opponent’s court.

“I just feed off the crowd,” he said. “It’s always fun. I like playing in front of the away crowd, it’s fun for me.”

He quieted the San Marcos faithful with his offensive rebounding, his moves in the post for baskets and, of course, his two dunks.

“My teammates did a really good job incorporating me,” he said. “I had nothing without them tonight. It was just a great team win.”

San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks noted Rottman’s difference in the game.

“Our intensity was good for the most part, but once Rottman came in he completely changed the game,” Hicks said. “He was the big X factor. He definitely changed the game for them in a major way.”

Santa Barbara sorely needed Rottman’s energy and contributions because the Dons struggled with their three-point shooting and San Marco slowed their fast break.

Santa Barbara made only one three-pointer in the game — Jasper Johnson nailed one in the fourth quarter to put the Dons up 49-35.

“I don’t think I’ve coached a game since the three-point line was put in place where we made only one three the whole game,” said Bregante. “We still won the game. That’s amazing.”

It was a grind-it-out type of game, with both teams struggling to score and getting into a good offensive rhythm.

Santa Barbara used the strong rebounding of Rottman and Bryce Warrecker to hammer out a lead.

“When we lose, we typically don’t rebound well,” said Hicks.

The Royals kept driving hard to the basket but struggled to finish their shots. They went almost five minutes without scoring in the second period and had a drought for first 2:45 of the fourth.

Santa Barbara’s Rottman and Warrecker together outscored the Royals 8-0 at the start of the fourth to open up a 46-30 advantage for the Dons.

“We always want to stay aggressive, but tonight we just never found a rhythm and we were pretty stagnant on offense,” Hicks said. “It didn’t come with any motion or flow to it.

“It was kind of attack, attack, attack. We’re not very efficient when we play that way. That type of style suits them better than it suits us.”

He credited Santa Barbara’s defense for making it tough for his team to score.

“They did a good job contesting our shots and we just didn’t make them,” said Hicks.

Tommy Condon, Shakir Ahmad and Beau Allen each scored 12 points for the Royals.

After Rottman’s 25, guard Stephen Davis scored 12 points and Warrecker had 11 for the league-champion Dons.