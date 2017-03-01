Will Rottman’s 22 Kills Lead Santa Barbara at Newbury Park

Boys Volleyball

Sophomore Will Rottman stepped up and led Santa Barbara High's boys volleyball team to a five-set season-opening win at Newbury Park on Wednesday night.

Rottman pounded 22 kills, had eight digs, two service aces and one block.

Senior Henry Hancock put away 12 kills, blocked seven balls and served two aces and Ben Roach had six kills and two blocks. Dan Westwick had 26 assists and eight digs and Makai Harris contributed 12 assists, two aces and three digs.

The Dons are on the road again on Saturday at Loyola. Thei first home game is March 7 against Mira Costa at 6 p.m.

