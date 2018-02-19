Friday, June 8 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Will Yamasaki Wins CIF Wrestling Title; Dos Pueblos Qualifies 6 for Masters Meet

Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos stands at the top of the podium after winning the 184-pound title at the CIF-SS Individiual Wrestling Championships Click to view larger
Will Yamasaki of Dos Pueblos stands at the top of the podium after winning the 184-pound title at the CIF-SS Individiual Wrestling Championships (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 19, 2018 | 7:51 a.m.

Will Yamasaki won a CIF individual wrestling title, and Dos Pueblos earned three runner-up finishes and had six automatic qualifiers for the Masters Meet at the Southern Section Individual Championships on Saturday at Brea Olinda.

The Chargers overall had seven medalists.

Will Yamasaki captured the 184-pound weight class, scoring a dramatic 7-5 overtime win over Boris Perasadako of Esperanza.

He is DP's first CIF-SS champion since Cameron Cox won the 132-pound class in 2015.

It's been a tremendous senior year for Yamasaki. He played on DP's CIF runner-up football team and was named Division 10 Defensive Player of the Year, was named the upper weight wrestling MVP in the Channel League and was on the CIF runner-up wrestling team.

"It has been such a pleasure to coach Will Yamasaki for the last four years," DP coach Anthony Califano said. "He is an outstanding athlete and student, but more importantly he is a great person. He is a leader on campus and always has a positive attitude."

The DP runner-up finishers at CIF were Sean Yamasaki at 115 pounds, Kade Uyesaka at 122 and Conner Lee at 154. Yamasaki scored an upset over higher seeded Antonio Lomeli of Pacifica, beating Lomeli by pin.

Alex Bello took third place at 162 pounds, beating Trellez of Villa Park, 9-3; Aidan Yamasaki was third at 140, edging Kowelewski of Los Alamitos, 6-5, and  Josh Coronado was sixth at 134 pounds. He is an alternate for the Masters state qualifying meet.

Dos Pueblos placed third as a team.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 