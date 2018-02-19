Will Yamasaki Wins CIF Wrestling Title; Dos Pueblos Qualifies 6 for Masters Meet

Wrestling

Will Yamasaki won a CIF individual wrestling title, and Dos Pueblos earned three runner-up finishes and had six automatic qualifiers for the Masters Meet at the Southern Section Individual Championships on Saturday at Brea Olinda.

The Chargers overall had seven medalists.

Will Yamasaki captured the 184-pound weight class, scoring a dramatic 7-5 overtime win over Boris Perasadako of Esperanza.

He is DP's first CIF-SS champion since Cameron Cox won the 132-pound class in 2015.

It's been a tremendous senior year for Yamasaki. He played on DP's CIF runner-up football team and was named Division 10 Defensive Player of the Year, was named the upper weight wrestling MVP in the Channel League and was on the CIF runner-up wrestling team.

"It has been such a pleasure to coach Will Yamasaki for the last four years," DP coach Anthony Califano said. "He is an outstanding athlete and student, but more importantly he is a great person. He is a leader on campus and always has a positive attitude."

The DP runner-up finishers at CIF were Sean Yamasaki at 115 pounds, Kade Uyesaka at 122 and Conner Lee at 154. Yamasaki scored an upset over higher seeded Antonio Lomeli of Pacifica, beating Lomeli by pin.

Alex Bello took third place at 162 pounds, beating Trellez of Villa Park, 9-3; Aidan Yamasaki was third at 140, edging Kowelewski of Los Alamitos, 6-5, and Josh Coronado was sixth at 134 pounds. He is an alternate for the Masters state qualifying meet.

Dos Pueblos placed third as a team.

