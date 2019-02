Willard E. Hastings Jr., 84, of Santa Barbara, died Jan. 31, 2019,

No services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!