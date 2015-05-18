Willard Thompson Publishes Third Novel in His Chronicles of California Series

In 1849, people flocked to California from around the world. Some came for the gold, some came for adventure and some came to escape their past. But they all came with dreams, and their lives were forever changed.

Their Golden Dreams, Willard Thompson’s new historical novel, follows the lives of some of the men and women who were thrown together in the rough and tumble days of the California Gold Rush. Most didn’t stay long, and when they left — richer or poorer than when they came — they started exciting new lives.

Thompson’s fictional characters run a gamut of men and women of different nationalities and walks of life, but he focuses on two. One is a Boston-born young woman who is on her way to marry a man already in the gold fields. The other is a Californio man from Santa Barbara who can trace his heritage back to a Chumash Indian woman and Spanish soldado. Oddly, these two share more in common than they know.

“One of my great pleasures in writing Their Golden Dreams was being able to juxtapose historic figures like Captain John Charles Frémont and U.S. Sen. William M. Gwin with my fictional characters in scenes that modeled real historic events,” Thompson said.

The story is set against a backdrop of California in the 1850. It moves from Angels Camp in the Southern mines to San Francisco and Épernay, France.

Their Golden Dreams is the third novel in Thompson’s Chronicles of California series. In each novel Thompson seamlessly layers accurate California history with adventurous plots and characters that come alive for readers.

Dream Helper, A novel of Early California and Delfina’s Gold are other novels in the Chronicles of California series. They’re all available at Chaucer’s Books and Tecolote Book Store. Book signings are planned at Tecolote Book Store for Wednesday, June 24 and Chaucer’s Books on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Dream Helper won Thompson a gold medal from the Independent Publishers Association.

Thompson is an award-winning writer, lecturer and historian. He and his wife, Jo, live in Montecito.