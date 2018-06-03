William Alan Harris, of Santa Barbara, 1931-2018

Posted on June 3, 2018 | 2:20 p.m.

William Alan Harris passed away on May 28, 2018. He was born Aug. 30, 1931, in Holtville Calif.

He was raised in Searchlight and Henderson, Nev., as well as Wilmington, Calif. He attended Banning High School in Wilmington.

After high school, he attended Long Beach City College and then entered the Air Force. After serving in the Air Force for four years, he met his wife of almost 60 years, Sharlene. They married and had four children: Colleen, Mark, Mike and Julie.

Early in Al and Sharlene’s marriage, he worked full-time at McDonald Douglas while attending night school at Long Beach State. He ultimately earned both a bachelor‘s and master’s degree in electrical engineering.

He would go on to work for 35 years as an aerospace engineer at Rockwell International. He was an integral part of the team that developed and managed the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.

While accomplished in his field, Al would say his greatest accomplishment was his family. He is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren: Erick, Haley, Brad, Emily, Madison, Jayme, Owen and Shea.

Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday June 14, at San Roque Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.