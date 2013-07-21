William B. Spargur of Santa Barbara, 1926-2013

Posted on July 21, 2013 | 5:10 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

William Spargur died at home Friday morning, July 12, 2013, after a long illness. He spent his last weeks surrounded by his devoted family.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; his sister, Margaret; and his nine children and their spouses: daughters Suzanne, Janet (Jeff), Anne (Robert) and Celia, and sons Martin, David (Meike), Stephen (Gretchen), Michael (Dedrah) and Patrick (Lara).

He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren: Kimberly, Rachelle, Victoria, Donal, Jackson, Addie, Logan, Elijah, Gabriella and Cosette; and his three great-grandchildren, Corielle, Aiden and Marcus.

Bill Spargur was born August 30, 1926, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to John Arthur and Margaret Butler Spargur and was one of four children.

Bill graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa, where he was honored as an All-American swimmer. He continued swimming at Purdue University and remained a dedicated swimmer well into his 80s. Bill graduated from Purdue with a degree in Aeronautic and Astronautic Engineering. He served in the Army Air Corps, training as a navigator near the end of World War II.

He began his business career as an executive at Delavan Corporation in Des Moines, Iowa. He continued his career at Granville-Phillips in Boulder, Colorado, and Sloan Corporation in Santa Barbara, California. He later founded and served as president of Templock Corporation in Santa Barbara. He shares a patent with Howard Andreasen for a radio-frequency anti-theft tag created while Bill was at Templock Corporation.

Bill was an avid flier and held a private pilot’s license. He liked sharing his love of flying and other sports with his family. Bill enjoyed taking the family on boating and water-skiing trips in Iowa, snow-skiing outings in Colorado, and sailing in Santa Barbara. He personally taught his children to swim and some swam competitively, while others competed in sailing.

He also enjoyed playing poker with his Wednesday-night poker club.

But Bill was always happiest spending Christmas and birthdays surrounded by his family.

Bill is a beloved community member and supporter of St. Anthony’s Church and has been since 1969. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur and Margaret; his son, Billy; his sister, Barbara; and his brother, Jack.

A memorial celebration was held at St. Anthony’s Church in Santa Barbara on July 20.

Funeral arrangements were by McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.