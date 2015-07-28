William ‘Bill’ Allen Riley of Santa Barbara, 1949-2015

Posted on July 28, 2015 | 4:45 p.m.

Source: Mark Riley

William 'Bill' Allen Riley passed away peacefully at Alto Lucero Transitional Care and ascended to Heaven on July 23, 2015.

At 12 years of age, he experienced the early stages of muscular dystrophy, and courageously confronted these challenges with support from family and dedicated resources in the Santa Barbara community.

Bill was born Feb. 28, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and shortly afterwards moved with his parents to California. After brief periods in San Diego and Van Nuys, the family moved to Santa Barbara, where he lived for over 60 years.

He graduated from San Marcos High School in 1967, and worked primarily in janitorial and ground maintenance positions at Santa Barbara Research Center and the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Bill was a very loyal and reliable employee and took great pride in having a perfect employee attendance record for 18 consecutive years.

Bill was well known in the community as a consummate Green Bay Packers fan and was regularly seen wearing the “green and gold” around town. He was a living Packers encyclopedia and made many independent trips to Lambeau Field to see his favorite team play.

Bill led a life of dignity, loyalty and a strong faith in God. He was truly an inspiration to his family and friends, and always made time to chat with his many acquaintances in the local Packers and harbor communities.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Edward Riley and Donna Marie Riley; and sister, Diane Marie Riley.

He is survived by his brothers, sister and nephews: Kevin Riley of Roseville, CA; Mary Hughes (Riley) and her husband Kim Hughes of Nipomo, CA; and Mark Riley of Centennial, Colorado, and his wife Michelle and sons Austin and Duncan.

The Riley family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Alto Lucero Transitional Care and the Independent Living Institute. Special gratitude is extended to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara (512 E Gutierrez St., Suite A, Santa Barbara, CA 93103) and UCP Work, Inc (423 W.Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101) where donations may be made in his memory in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service and mass are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m., St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 5444 Hollister Avenue, Santa Barbara.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.