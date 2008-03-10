Monday, June 25 , 2018, 12:34 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 

WILLIAM ‘BILL’ GERALD COOPER

William "Bill" Gerald Cooper: 1953 - 2008

By Noozhawk Obituaries Desk | March 10, 2008 | 12:03 p.m.

Everyone’s best friend, Bill Cooper burst through the gates of heaven on Saturday, March 8, at the age of 54. Bill was a humble and gifted man who devoted his life to Christ; our painful loss is heaven’s joyful gain.

{mosimage}

Bill was born March 23, 1953, to William and Marion Cooper of Orinda. As a child, his love for the outdoors and God’s creations was enriched through scouting. Having earned Eagle Scout at the age of 13, his qualities of love and devotion were evident early in life. This gentle giant was a wrestler in high school, graduating from Miramonte High School in 1971. Bill’s parents proudly watched his artistic gifts blossom into the design of homes and buildings as he graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, with a Bachelor’s degree in architecture in 1976.  He went on to grace Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with creative architectural designs for 25 years.

While a student at Cal Poly, Bill made the defining decision of his life; he responded to the Gospel and committed his life to Jesus Christ. This remained the focus throughout his life and was the source of all his loving deeds. His life was like a magnificent building, with his Christian faith as the foundation.

Bill married Judy Schock, the love of his life, in July 1980. For the past 27 years, he has been the epitome of a loving husband and devoted father to his family. Bill, a.k.a. Laughing Bear, has been a beloved friend to many and a valued member of the Carpinteria/Santa Barbara communities. He poured his energy into El Montecito Presbyterian Church, Boy Scouts, Rotary and more.

Left behind are treasures of his beautiful photographs, which are vivid memories of his travels. Through his photos, Bill’s family continues to cherish their time in Hawaii, France and at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. His photos taken in Okinawa, Japan, have immortalized his father’s memories of serving in World War II. Bill’s landscapes of Carpinteria have captured the beauty of his beloved town.

Bill is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Tracy, and son, Grant; parents Bill and Marion Cooper; brother Ken and wife Carol and their children, Kevin and Scott; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the Bay Area. He was a devoted son to his mother-in-law, Doris Schock of Pacific Palisades, and a favorite brother-in-law and uncle to Steve and wife Patty Schock of Lincoln, Neb., and their children, Andy, Maryl, Ryan, Jolie and Matthew; sister-in-law Laurel Schock of San Luis Obispo; sister-in-law Debbie Van Valin and husband Tim of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and their children Nate, Timothy, Annie and Luke; and loyal friend Rockafeller.

A memorial service will be held at El Montecito Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 12. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in Bill’s memory to El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road, Santa Barbara 93108, made payable to Baja Mexico Ministries, his favorite charity.

Bill had a unique mix of masculine energy, sensitive compassion and a crazy sense of humor that attracted people to him. Larger than life, he was carried into heaven by strong angels to be united with his Maker and Lord of his life. Let’s continue Bill’s legacy by laughing daily and loving each other to the fullest. He leaves us with big shoes to fill, as his thoughtfulness and enthusiasm was seemingly endless. He will live on in all of our hearts!

"For I am confident of this very thing, that He who began a good work in (Bill Cooper) has perfected it today in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 1:6

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 