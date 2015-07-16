William ‘Bill’ Guntle of Santa Barbara, 1957-2015

Posted on July 16, 2015 | 11:14 a.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

William J. Guntle, 57, passed away on July 9, 2015, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Bill was born in Santa Barbara on Sept. 3, 1957, to parents Mary and George W. Guntle.

Bill was a graduate of San Marcos High School and the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. In 1980, he joined McDermott-Crockett Mortuary and began his long and dedicated career in funeral service as our senior funeral director and embalmer.

During his career that spanned 35 years, Bill’s dedication to the families of our community was unparalleled, having helped countless grieving families honor their loved ones with dignity and meaning. Not only was he the consummate funeral director, he was also an incredibly talented, gifted and artistic embalmer. His talented hands and soft heart provided families with beautiful and lasting memories of their loved ones.

Bill is survived by an enormous family of friends that will be forever in his debt for the gifts of his time and talents passed on to each of us. The present and former staff at McDermott-Crockett Mortuary will miss him always, but will honor him by continuing his legacy of excellence in funeral service and commitment to our community.

He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Jordan, who he spoiled rotten. His friends will continue to spoil Jordan as per Bill’s wishes.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and George, as well as his brother, Darrel, and his sister, Darlene. Bill was a dedicated son and brother and cared for each of his family members until their deaths, making them as comfortable as possible.

A graveside service will be held in his honor to celebrate his life at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at the family plot at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Friends who wish to remember Bill may do so by making a contribution in his memory to the Funeral Service Foundation, 13625 Bishop’s Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005-6607 to encourage and assist students working toward a career in his beloved profession, or to any charity that protects and serves animals as Billy loved four-legged friends as much or more than the two-legged ones.

Arrangements entrusted to McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary.