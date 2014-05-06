William ‘Doc’ Carty of Carpinteria

Posted on May 6, 2014 | 10:27 a.m.

Source: Carty Family

William T. "Doc" Carty, a man of care, love, humility and Christian faith, passed on to eternal life with Jesus on May 1, 2014, at age 87.

From the Linden beach volleyball courts to Carpinteria High School, Bill enjoyed helping to make the Carpinteria Valley the special place that it is. Working with others, he was instrumental in the launch of many organizations and projects in Carpinteria, including the Rotary Club of Carpinteria, the Carpinteria Education Foundation, Carpinteria Beautiful and the Carpinteria Community Swimming Pool.

Bill's spiritual life was of great importance, and his service as an active member of Faith Lutheran Church spanned over 50 years. His positive attitude, boundless energy and desire to serve is a legacy carried on by family, friends and countless others influenced by Bill's vision and determination.

Following his service in the U.S. Navy, Bill was graduated from George Pepperdine College and received his master's and doctorate degrees from USC. He began his career in education in 1949 as an elementary school teacher, then as a secondary teacher, assistant principal and principal in Inglewood, Calif. In 1960, he moved his family to Carpinteria, where he served as superintendent of schools for 26 years, after which he continued his educational service as a member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Education.

Bill is survived by his bicycle pedaling partner and beloved wife of nearly 68 years, Daphne; their six children, including Bill, Kathleen Mills, Martin (Marybeth), Gregg (Geri), Susan Van Der Kar (Scott) and Carolyn Connell; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Dick Carty of Ventura, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Mark; sister, Patricia Bigbee; and son-in-law, Joe Connell.

In keeping with Bill's wishes, a simple, private family celebration will be held. For those wishing to honor Bill's legacy, gifts can be made to any of the above organizations.

"You shall love your neighbor as yourself." — Galatians 5:14