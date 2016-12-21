William Edward Lund, 85, of Goleta

Posted on December 21, 2016 | 6:31 p.m.

Source: John Lund

William Edward Lund passed away in Goleta, Calif., on Dec. 1, 2016, at the age of 85 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

William was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1931 to Florence and Walter Lund. Bill graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Fenn College (Cleveland State University) and received his master’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass. William served in the U.S. Army for two years.

A career-long project engineer for Raytheon Co. in Massachusetts and California until his retirement in 1992, William had a key role in the development of the guidance system for the Apollo Program.

William is survived by his loving wife Vivian, whom he met and married in Cleveland in 1954. He is also survived by his sons John and James (Grace), grandsons Benjamin (Jenifer) and Daniel (fiancé Kaytlyn), granddaughters Sarah, Rachel, Leah, Angela (Chris) and Abigail, and great grandchildren Isabelle, Matthew, Vincent and Amelia.

Bill enjoyed music, photography, boating, and was a small-aircraft pilot. He loved cars and spent many hours in his workshop on various projects. He adored his family and loved to spend time with them. During their retirement years, William and Vivian enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the world.

A memorial service celebrating William’s life will be set at a later date.

— John Lund.