William Eugene ‘Bill’ Rangel of Santa Barbara, 1947-2016

Posted on September 21, 2016 | 8:15 a.m.

Source: Rangel Family

William Eugene Rangel brightened our world from December 13, 1947, until September 11, 2016.

He was born to Elvira and Henry Rangel, not far from the old lemon orchards in Goleta on Upper Fairview Avenue, where he grew up on a ranch with his family. He attended Goleta Union Elementary and La Colina Junior High schools.

Bill’s lifelong love of music was first ignited when, with trumpet in hand, he played in the San Marcos High School marching band, and he graduated from the school in 1966.

Bill worked hard, first as a paperboy, then at Federal Drugs and later was hired by Rocky-the-Painter Santorelli, who not only taught Bill the painting trade but also gifted him with his first set of drums.

Bill moved to Santa Cruz for many years, where he got his contractor’s license and started his own painting business, his lifelong occupation. He returned to Santa Barbara with his wife, Char, in 1996 to be closer to his family and many friends.

Throughout his life, Bill’s passion was music. A self-taught drummer and singer, Bill’s rhythm and in-the-pocket drum beat enlivened many a dance floor, especially with The Fog, an Oldies fixture in Santa Barbara for more than a decade. Bill was a consummate entertainer with his humor and one-liners.

Unfailingly cheerful, positive and fun loving, Bill enriched the lives of those around him through his music as well as his contagious zest for life. His legacy is the love and loyalty he inspired in so many people.

Bill is survived by his wife, Char; son Bill Jr. (Brandy); daughter Tracey Cruz (Alex); brother Ric (Lupe); sister Carolyn; grandchildren Bella and Lucas Cruz; family and long-time friends.

All are invited to join the family at Bill’s favorite place for a potluck Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2016 at Goleta Beach County Park, 5986 Sandspit Road in Goleta.