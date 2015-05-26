Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

William Filippin to Join Community West Bank as Executive VP, Market President

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Community West Bank | May 26, 2015 | 3:55 p.m.

Filippin
William Filippin

Community West Bancshares, parent company of Community West Bank, announced that William Filippin will join the bank as executive vice president and market president for the San Luis Obispo County area on June 1.

“We are excited and privileged to have Bill join our executive team. With over 20 years of executive level experience in San Luis Obispo County, Bill brings significant commercial banking expertise and provides additional capabilities and depth to our executive team as we develop our plans for future growth and expansion,” said Martin Plourd, president and chief executive officer. “Bill’s successful career and local market knowledge will make him a valuable asset to our bank.

"We are very excited to be part of the San Luis Obispo County community and offer our banking services to this new market as we continue to expand our footprint along the Central Coast.”

Prior to joining the company, Filippin served with Heritage Oaks Bank (and Mission Community Bank until it was merged into Heritage Oaks Bank in February 2014) as market area president from March 2012 to May 2015; executive vice president and chief credit officer from August 2010 to March 2012; and senior vice president and credit administrator from April 2009 to August 2010.

Filippin is a founding member of the Paso Robles Optimist Club, served as president of the Paso Robles Kiwanis Club and chairman of the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce.

He holds a business management degree from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Community West Bank.

