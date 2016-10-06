William Frederick ‘Bill’ Redding of Santa Barbara, 1935-2016

Posted on October 6, 2016 | 9:01 a.m.

Source: Amy Fausnaught

Bill Redding of Santa Barbara went to be with the Lord on Sept, 28, 2016, after a long illness.

Known as Bill, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Bill and Great-Grandpa, or simply Mr. Redding, Bill never seemed to know a stranger.

A great conversationalist, he could immediately befriend the friendless, encourage the entrepreneur, and greet everyone with a smile. A “giver and doer,” Mr. Redding was active in the Santa Barbara and Goleta communities since arriving here in 1961.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. A reception will immediately follow.

He was born to Fred and Marion Redding on Feb. 28, 1935, in Syracuse, New York. His childhood was spent with his brother, Peter Redding, in Chittenango, New York.

His love of service began early as a Boy Scout, including achieving Eagle Scout. He graduated from Nottingham High School in 1952. He attended Syracuse University.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corp in 1954. After experiencing the weather at MCRD in San Diego, he decided he needed to one day make his home in California.

He returned to Chittenango after serving three years in the USMC. While watching his brother Peter play high school basketball, he looked across the gym and saw what he said was “the prettiest girl in the room,” and asked his mother to introduce him to her.

He fell in love with that pretty girl, Sylvia Snyder, and they married in 1959.

They had two daughters, Pamela and Amy, and quickly moved to Santa Barbara in December 1961, courtesy of an employment transfer with General Electric.

Most of his years with GE were spent as a technical adviser to the U.S. Air Force in Vandenberg Air Force Base.

In 1967, Bill made a career change to stocks and bonds. He retired in 1990 from Paine Webber.

His first community involvement was as president of the Santa Barbara County Young Republicans, where networking quickly became the means of making friends and signing up for more service clubs.

He has never missed a beat or turned down an officer nomination. He became county chair of the Santa Barbara GOP Central Committee, which began an entire resume of community service for over 50 years, including sitting on the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club, the Goleta Community Church, Puerta Vallarta-Santa Barbara Sister City Committee, the Hope School PTA, the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Museum and Library, the USMC Annual Birthday Committee, the Stardusters Dance Club, and the Toastmasters, including more which are too numerous to mention here.

He was an appointee to the Santa Barbara County Finance Corporation.

Because of his love for the Boy Scouts, for many years he served as chairman of the Santa Barbara Eagle Scout Board of Review.

Bill was not afraid of the “big jobs” either. He served as president of the Santa Barbara Host Lions Club.

He received many awards of appreciation for his hard work in raising money for the Student Speakers Foundation. He was honored to receive the Lions’ Club International President’s Award in 2016.

In 1986, Bill was El Presidente of Old Spanish Days. His ingenuity, leadership skills and quick thinking led to corporate sponsorships, which alleviated the cancelation of Fiesta that year due to unexpectedly high insurance costs.

He continued to serve on the Old Spanish Days board of directors, helping in various ways including his favorite, organizing and raising funds for the marching bands for the annual parade.

As a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 35 years, Bill served on their Endowment Committee, and was chair of the Hospitality Committee for several years.

In 2010, Bill was named Goleta’s Finest Man of the Year by the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Of all the organizations that Bill served in over the years, the ones affecting young people were the closest to his heart.

As treasurer of the Lions 4th District Student Speaker Foundation, he was passionate about helping young people succeed, and loved watching the students develop the skills that would take them into their future.

The Student Speaker Foundation provides over $100,000 of college scholarships each year for the contestants that participate in their annual speech contest.

Personally, he enjoyed live performances of orchestra, band, and and Mariachi music.

He loved to dance the polka or swing or waltz with his beloved wife, or just listen to some old time Broadway musical tunes from Sylvia and his daughters around the piano on a Sunday afternoon.

He always joined in on “If I Were a Rich Man” and “There is Nothing Like a Dame.”

Family time was a priority to him, so he spent many Friday nights in the audience at Hope School, La Colina Jr. High and San Marcos High School auditoriums and Royal Stadium, watching Pam and Amy whether on the field or stage along with their school friends, most of whom he knew by name and greeted with a smile, a hug and an encouraging word.

He couldn’t go to the store or restaurant or anywhere downtown without running into a friend to talk to. He had so many favorite places to eat in Santa Barbara but you could often find him at any of the beach cafes on a Saturday morning.

Having grown-up in a snowy region like central New York, he loved to walk at Hendry’s beach on Christmas Day.

He consistently served his community well, he served faithfully in each church where he attended, and he lovingly served his family with the deepest of love and gratitude for the blessings he held so dear. He will be greatly missed, but very fondly remembered.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his daughter, Pam Kulwiec, and her husband, Michael; his daughter, Amy Fausnaught, and her husband, Ron; and his grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa “Bryce,” Tristan, “Maverick”, and Tallie Janae Fausnaught; also Derek “Talon” Fausnaught, his wife, Victoria, and daughter, Olivia, Bill’s great-granddaughter.

Additional surviving family members include Peter and Connie Redding of Goleta, nephew Fred Redding and family, and niece Holly Jacobs and family, and many other nieces and nephews across the country.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Lions Fourth District Student Speakers Foundation, 331 Spur Trail Ave., Walnut, CA 91789, or Trinity Lutheran Endowment Fund, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110