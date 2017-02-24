William G. Olson Jr, 1928-2017

Posted on February 24, 2017 | 8:35 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

William G. Olson Jr passed away peacefully on Feb. 15, 2017. William was born Feb. 21, 1928, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to William and Ruth Olson.

From 1952 to 1956 William served in the Army of the United States in the Korean War.

At the age of 18, William was employed at Rockwell International in Downey, CA, where he met the love of his life, Ora Olson. They were married Feb. 1, 1958.

William and Ora lived in Torrance, CA, for 35 years. In 1962, they adopted their daughter Ruth Ann at 2 days old.

In 1984, William retired from Rockwell International and moved to Santa Maria, CA, where he was employed by Lockheed Martin for five years.

William was a member of the Nipomo Missionary Baptist Church. He loved being involved in church, enjoying the Central Coast and most of all spending time with his family.

William was preceded in death by his wife Ora and his parents William G. Olson Jr and Ruth Olson.

He is survived by his daughter Ruth Weldon (married to Tony Weldon); grandchildren, Celia Barbrow (married to Jon Barbrow) of Castlerock Co.; Christina Jackson of Santa Maria and Shawn Weldon of Santa Maria.

He also is survived by great-grandchildren Austynn Jackson, Leinani Barbrow, Leeland Barbrow and Lauire Jane Barbrow; and twin sisters Patsy Barlett and Peggy Kempton of Phoenix, Ariz.

William will be missed and remembered by many for his kindness for people, his wonderful hospitality and his love for our Lord and Saviour.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 3, at Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, Arroyo Grande. William will be buried next to his wife Ora at the VA Cemetery in Arvin, CA.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.