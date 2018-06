Posted on June 13, 2018 | 8:33 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

William H. Irvine, 91, formerly of Santa Barbara, died June 3, 2018.

Graveside service will be held at Santa Barbara Cemetery at 10 a.m. Friday, June 15.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association or Humane Society of Westmoreland County, PA.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.