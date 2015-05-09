William J. Kienborts of Santa Barbara, 1950-2015

William J. Kienborts of Santa Barbara, California, was born May 2, 1950, and died May 5, 2015. He was 65.
A memorial service will be held at noon May 16, 2015, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 450 Ward Drive in Goleta.
