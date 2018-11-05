William John Stewart, of Santa Barbara, 1941-2018

Posted on November 5, 2018 | 1:57 p.m.

Source: MacKenzie Stewart

Our dad William John Stewart passed onto eternal life on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in Santa Barbara, after a long, dignified battle with Alzheimer’s.

Our dad was born on Oct. 8, 1941, at Mare Island Naval Base, CA, to Capt. Jack and Margaret Stewart. He and his younger brother John (who passed in 2017) grew up on naval bases in California, Louisiana, South Carolina and Japan.

The family eventually settled in San Diego where our dad attended Chula Vista High School.

Our dad graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1963 and was a surface warfare officer for 18 months before volunteering to serve in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam from 1965-66 and served in the Naval Reserve from 1967 until retiring at the rank of commander in 1989.

Following active duty our dad earned his J.D. from California Western University in 1970. He met our mom Sandy Hanna and married in 1970.

From 1971-72 our dad served as law clerk to the Chief Justice of the High Court of American Samoa. In 1972, he became a deputy city attorney in San Diego. In 1973, our dad joined the firm of Archbald & Spray in Santa Barbara.

Bill and Sandy (who passed in 2003) have us three children, Susan, 44; MacKenzie, 42; and Cameron, 39.

In 2006, our dad went on a volunteer trip to New Orleans for clean-up and rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Katrina. There he met Joan Davis, who was also volunteering. In 2008 ,they married.

Our dad devoted himself to philanthropy and volunteer work including Special Olympics, Hillside House and Transition House.

He was instrumental in the creation of the Veterans’ Memorial Walk and Terrace of Remembrance at Elings Park, organized a memorial dedicated to Santa Barbara High School alumni killed in wartime, and many other monuments throughout Santa Barbara.

We are proud and honored to share our dad with the community he loved. We will be celebrating his life on Friday, Nov. 16, at the Santa Barbara Cemetery: 1 p.m. service at the Chapel, 2:30 p.m. military honors in the Sunrise Urn Garden. A reception will follow at Santa Barbara FisHouse.

— MacKenzie Stewart