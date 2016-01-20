William Joseph Rowe of Santa Barbara, 1929-2016

Posted on January 20, 2016 | 1:59 p.m.

Source: Dana Spoonerow

William Joseph Rowe passed away Jan. 13, 2016, after 86 years of living his life to the fullest degree.

He was born in Dallas on Aug. 22, 1929, to Herbert and Wilma Rowe.

He had one sister, Elizabeth Rowe (Bette) who preceded him in death 23 years ago.

He was married to the love of his life, Donna Rowe, for 43 years, and she preceded him in death 20 years ago.

William is survived by his daughter, Dana Spoonerow (Tom); son, Scott Rowe (Brenda); grandsons, Tyler (Keren) and Casey Spoonerow; great grandson, Ryder and nephew Mark Graham.

Ryder's birth in June 2015 was one of the highlights of William's life, and he adored that baby boy with all his heart. It is fitting that the end of his life was met with the creation and start of a new one, full of hope and promise.

He moved with his family from Dallas to Sierra Madre, Calif. when he was 4 years old and lived there until my mother’s death in 1995. He then moved to Santa Barbara to be closer to his family.

Growing up in a small town instilled in him the importance of family and close friends. He never met a stranger he did not like and always kept in touch with not only all of his friends but most of his children's as well throughout his life.

William found other people’s lives and stories fascinating and would happily listen for hours to what his friends and family were up to. Even the smallest of life’s petty tragedies and triumphs were worth listening to and learning from.

Being the artist that he was, he was far more interested in life and other people than himself. As recently as a month ago he was still driving down to Sierra Madre (and terrifying both Scott and Dana in the process!) to see as many of his old buddies as he could find.

His connection with family and friends was the most important thing in his life, and he always kept those connections alive.

Although he missed Donna terribly after she died, he reinvented himself by taking as many adult education cooking classes as possible and traveling all over the world.

He also devoted time to helping raise grandchildren Casey and Tyler, who were 7 years old when he moved to Santa Barbara. He volunteered in their grammar school and chaperoned many field trips.

He was always involved in their lives and when they left home after high school, they each went to live with their Grandpa at different times and benefited from his amazing generosity and wisdom, imparted through his numerous and interesting stories.

William worked in the photo lab at Jet Propulsion Laboratory for over 40 years as a photographer and motion picture editor.

He made many lifelong friends there and never missed a chance to go back and celebrate those friends' retirements.

He was fortunate to have worked for JPL at a time when they provided a very generous retirement benefit that allowed him to continue to travel and take photographs all over the world.

Most important to him, though, was the fact that he had the privilege of expending his immeasurable creative and artistic energies toward furthering something he believed in and considered worthwhile and paramount.

He never desired to, and never did, live a trivial life.

William was an extremely accomplished and talented photographer. Besides the work he did for JPL, he produced a body of art photography that stands up to the best of the genre.

He turned down a chance to become an exhibition photographer to continue working at JPL so that he could send his children to college.

Not content to keep his hard won knowledge and skill to himself, he taught a photography class at Citrus College for many years.

His class had an 85 percent graduation rate — almost unheard of in an elective study at a junior college.

Almost all his students would comment on his passion for the subject and the caring attitude he took toward their progress, never writing anyone off as hopeless. He was a man who had an uplifting effect on multitudes of other people.

William instilled the love of travel and adventure in both of his children, taking them on numerous camping trips all over the Southwestern U.S. and Canada, taking them down abandoned mine shafts (to the horror of his wife) and dragging them out into the desert in 100ºF heat to look for interesting rocks.

One afternoon while driving to Banff, Canada, in a 1969 Volkswagen bus in a raging electrical storm, he stopped at the side of the road and he took pictures of the lightening… with a tripod.

The rest of the family was certain he would be incinerated on the spot, but he came back to of course. Out of this little adventure came some of his most amazing photographs, though it likely aged poor Donna about an extra 10 years!

For those who knew “Billy Joe,” please raise a toast to him of single malt Scotch whisky and remember him with a smile and laughter; it's what he would have wanted.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2016, at 3 p.m. at Matt Denny’s Ale House in Arcadia, Calif.