William Quimby of Orcutt, 1930-2015

Posted on September 9, 2015 | 4:05 p.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

William Quimby, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather left this world just one week shy of 86 years, moving on to greater adventures.

Bill received an offer he couldn’t refuse, a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time.

Bill Joined the United States Air Force at age 18 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverley, soon thereafter.

He had a full and distinguished career serving 26 years and retiring as a CMSGT. Bill continued with another service career working 15 years year for the United States Department of Defense.

Widowed at age 40, Bill worked hard to raise and keep his four children together. He was known to work as many as three jobs at a time including selling shoes at JCPenney and cleaning the local bowling alley at night.

From childhood Bill was an outdoor enthusiast growing up in the woods of Washington State. He loved to hunt and fish and tell as many tales, some of them tall, about his adventures.

Bill took great pleasure in teaching his friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren how to hunt and fish.

He loved to travel the world visiting every corner of the earth including China, Siberia and his treasured Germany many, many times.

Bill often traveled with his beloved sister Barbara including a cruise on the Yangtze River.

A leader, not a follower, Bill was very active in many service clubs including the Eagles and the VFW, where he especially loved the Sunday breakfast.

He was known for his great culinary skill in barbequing chicken and was often called to duty to man the grill.

Known as Mayor Quimby and Speed Bump Bill by all is friends in Knollwood Village, he was often seen with his lovely Dixie Doodle taking walks (or inspections) of the park.

Bill is survived by his four children Fo Fo (Farrell), Sonny Boy (Greg), Cowbell (Kerry), Elizabeth Anne the Garbage Man (Kate), daughter- and son-in-laws and so many grandchildren and great children he lost count.

A celebration of life will be held at the Knollwood Village Community Center Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Bill requested donations be made to the IFOPA and the Santa Maria VFW.

