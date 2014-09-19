Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:51 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

William Sansum Diabetes Center Announces Retirement of Director Alison Wollitzer

By Nick Valente for the William Sansum Diabetes Center | September 19, 2014 | 2:09 p.m.

Alison Okada Wollitzer, Ph.D., has retired from the William Sansum Diabetes Center (formerly Sansum Diabetes Research Institute) after more than 20 years of service.

"We appreciate Dr. Wollitzer's outstanding contributions to the center over her distinguished career," said Robert Nagy, M.D., president of the Board of Trustees. "We thank her for her many years of service and for her dedication to our mission to improve the lives of diabetes patients around the world."

Dr. Wollitzer first joined the center as research administrator in 1987, serving until 1995. She returned in 1998, rising to director of research administration and operations in 2008.

During her tenure, she oversaw the submission and subsequent administration of numerous research grant applications to the NIH, JDRF and other major funders, secured and implemented project funding from local and regional foundations, and directed and/or collaborated on research and outreach projects involving youth and the underserved.

She was a founding member of Partners for Fit Youth, Gold Coast Collaborative for Health and Fitness, and the Community Wellness Coalition. Wollitzer served as interim administrator in 2012.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work at the center," Wollitzer said. "I look forward to following its new initiatives in diabetes research, education and care."

Dr. Wollitzer received a bachelor's degree from the University of California-Berkeley, a master's degree from the University of Paris and a Ph.D. from the Pennsylvania State University. She previously held positions at UC San Francisco, UC Berkeley and Cottage Health System. She is the developer of a nationally marketed software program for Institutional Review Boards.

— Nick Valente represents the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

