William Sansum Diabetes Center Announces Three New Board Members

By Jessica Lehner for William Sansum Diabetes Center | May 3, 2016 | 7:00 a.m.
William Sansum Diabetes Center has announced the appointment of three new members of its board of trustees for 2016. New board members include Judge Robert Benham, Anthony Castillo and Yvette Giller.

“I am pleased to welcome Robert, Anthony and Yvette as new board members,” said Ellen Goodstein, Esq., executive director of the William Sansum Diabetes Center. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to our organization as we further our mission of improving the lives of individuals impacted by diabetes.”

The William Sansum Diabetes Center’s board of trustees comprises individuals from the medical, business, academic and volunteer communities of Santa Barbara County.

It is the board’s responsibility to provide counsel and guidance in the direction and operation of the center as well as it is to raise awareness of the organization’s services to the surrounding communities.

Judge Robert Benham received both his B.A. and J.D. from Vanderbilt University. He was engaged in the private practice of law in Memphis, Tenn., for over 30 years. He then served for 15 years as a probate court judge.

After his retirement in 2013, he relocated to Santa Barbara. He is a lifetime member of the National College of Probate Judges and is a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel. Judge Benham will serve on the WSDC Bylaws Committee.

Anthony Castillo serves as the vice president of finance for Alliance Wealth Strategies. He began his career in ﬁnance in 1999, working in Santa Barbara community. He has held various titles over the years, but customer service is the skill he is best known for.

Today, Castillo provides operational management and support for the Alliance team. Additionally, he is active in the Santa Barbara community and has served as executive board member for the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club Foundation and board of the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He also continues to support various other local nonprofits, such as Child Evangelism Fellowship, Lyons Club, Girls Inc. and many more.

Yvette Giller is vice president of the Samuel B. and Margaret C. Mosher Foundation and will serve on the Development Committee.

A graduate of UC San Diego with a major in communication and a minor in English, she worked for many years in marketing and advertising for McCann-Erickson and for Sunset Magazine and Books.

A long-time resident of Santa Barbara, Giller has been active in the nonprofit sector, serving as a board member for several organizations including Marymount School and Storyteller Children’s Center as well as a member of the National Charity League and Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara.

She resides in Santa Barbara with her husband, Jeff, and their three children.

Jessica Lehner is the marketing and communications manager at William Sansum Diabetes Center.

 
