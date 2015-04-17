Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:32 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

William Sansum Diabetes Center Appoints Ellen Goodstein as Executive Director

By Erinn Lynch for the William Sansum Diabetes Center | April 17, 2015 | 10:46 a.m.

Goodstein
Ellen Goodstein

The William Sansum Diabetes Center is pleased to announce the appointment of longtime board member and former board president Ellen Goodstein to the position of executive director of the 71-year-old, internationally recognized organization

Goodstein leads the center with a wealth of experience in nonprofit management and fundraising. She has been an active community leader and served as the executive director of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

She holds a master's degree in education and is a licensed attorney in both California and Florida.

Goodstein became involved with the center in 2006, motivated by a passion to address the growing impact of diabetes at local and global levels. More than 17 years ago, Goodstein's oldest son was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, an experience that has made her intimately aware of the day-to-day challenges of the disease and a steadfast champion for those whom it affects.

"I am honored to be able serve William Sansum Diabetes Center in this capacity and look forward to continuing the trajectory of growth and success," Goodstein said. "We are tackling the diabetes epidemic at three critical junctures: research, education and clinical care. From our work with artificial pancreas technology to our initiatives in addressing disproportionate rates of diabetes within the Latino community, what we are doing now will continue to have significant local, national and international impact."

Goodstein replaces former Executive Director Rem Laan, who led the center after the retirement of Dr. Lois Jovanovic.

"We are grateful for Rem's efforts in updating and preparing the center for our new era in serving those impacted by diabetes," Goodstein said. "This is an exciting time for our organization. I am thrilled to be part of this talented and compassionate team of physicians, researchers and experts."

— Erinn Lynch represents the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

 
