William Sansum Diabetes Center Unveils New Name, Logo at Taste of the Vine

Proceeds from the annual event benefit the organization's continuing quest as it looks ahead to 'new horizons and new challenges'

Established 70 years ago, the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute presented a new logo and name, the William Sansum Diabetes Center, to supporters, donors and guests at the annual Taste of the Vine event held this year at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

“I’m excited about the new venue for the Taste of the Vine and all of the new changes and the things that are happening with us,” board president Robert Nagy said. “We have new horizons ahead and new challenges — further advances in the artificial pancreas, we’re working on exercise and diabetes and travel and diabetes.”

Attendees gathered at the new venue to support the continuing quest for prevention, treatment and a cure for diabetes, which affects more than 25 million Americans.

“Exercise and diabetes is a problem because when you’re trying to maintain your blood sugar at a certain level and you exercise you can do things to your blood sugar and it can cause problems,” Nagy said. “Travel causes limitations, too, because of time changes and being in different locations.”

The new name and logo recognize the legacy of founder William Sansum, who was the first physician in the United States to administer insulin to a diabetes patient.

“We are no longer Research Institute, but we’ve changed the name to Diabetes Center to better reflect the investment that we’ve made in increasing our impact in the diabetes community here in Santa Barbara,” Executive Director Rem Laan told Noozhawk.

The new branding also creates greater distinction from other local Sansum institutions and visually displays an interconnection with the diabetes communities in the management and prevention of diabetes.

Nagy spoke about how the last year has been exciting because “new people have been added to our team that are bringing new energy and new visions, and we’re headed in all kinds of new directions.”

The William Sansum Diabetes Center is recognized worldwide for its cutting-edge research in technology, treatment and outreach programs, including youth educational programs that increase awareness and prevent diabetes, and the Artificial Pancreas Project, designed to eliminate high and low levels of blood sugar detected in patients.

“We’re significantly expanding our diabetes and nutrition education programs,” Laan said. “We’re also starting a clinical practice in pediatric diabetes and in diabetes and pregnancy.”

Music by Society Jazz filled the spacious green polo fields as the site quickly filled to capacity and guests mingled on the lush expanse of lawn sipping beverages and feasting on a vast selection of dishes at concession stands from some of the finest Central Coast wineries and breweries, caterers and restaurants.

Proceeds from the event benefit the programs that treat, prevent and cure diabetes in Santa Barbara County for the prevention, treatment and cure of diabetes in children and adults.

“We want to meet as many local people here as possible and let them know what we’re up to because I’m sure they can help us in so many different ways — from people who want to donate, from people who want to volunteer, from people who know people with diabetes who want to test drive our new technologies,” said David Kerr, M.D., director of innovation and research.

Kerr emphasized the focus of the event and reiterated the benefits of the new, larger venue at the polo grounds.

“This is such an important event," he said, "and it’s a real pleasure to be in such a wonderful and beautiful location.”

