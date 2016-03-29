William Sansum Diabetes Center to Hold Annual Fundraiser, Taste of the Vine & Auction

William Sansum Diabetes Center is bringing back its annual Taste of the Vine & Auction August 27, 2016.

The annual fundraising event will be held at QAD in Summerland, Calif., from 2-6 p.m. and will feature some of the Central Coast’s best food and wine purveyors as well as a live and silent auction, music and spectacular views.

All event proceeds support the center’s medical research to prevent, treat and cure diabetes.

Those interested in helping behind the scenes are invited to join the Taste of the Vine & Auction event-planning committee. This committee is a great opportunity to apply passion and dedication to making a difference in the community by donating time and talent to benefit diabetes research.

The first Taste of the Vine & Auction committee meeting, where attendees will learn more about the event and how they can participate, will be held at 12:45 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2016, at the William Sansum Diabetes Center.

The meeting will discuss the various roles and ways to get involved. RSVPs are requested and may be made by contacting [email protected] or 805.682.7640 x246.

— Jessica Lehner is the marketing and communications manager at William Sansum Diabetes Center.