Posted on February 18, 2014 | 7:53 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

William Albert Uellner Jr., 66, of Santa Barbara died Feb. 15, 2014.

He was born July 30, 1947.

A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the LDS Church, 478 Cambridge Drive in Goleta.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels. Online condolences may be left by clicking here.