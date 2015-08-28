William W. Leddy of Santa Barbara, 1944–2015

Posted on August 28, 2015 | 1:13 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

William W. Leddy of Santa Barbara died Aug. 21, 2015.

Born Oct. 15, 1944, he was 70 years old.

A Memorial Service will be held Monday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. at All Saints By the Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.