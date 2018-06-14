William Wrenn, Jack Paksin’s Combined No-Hitter leads Goleta Valley South 9U All Stars

Youth Sports

William Wrenn and Jack Paksin combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Goleta Valley South Little 9-under All-Star team in a 13-0 victory over Montalvo in the winner's bracket final of the District 63 Tournament on Wednesday at the GVSLL Complex.

Wrenn pitched the first four innings and threw only 41 pitches before Paskin finished off the mercy-rule game in the fifth.

Goleta Valley South's offense rapped out 13 hits, with every play collecting a hit or RBI. Blake Tetalman, Everett Rabb Preston, Santino Gamberdella all had extra base hits, while Jake Brennan, Kevan Vatan, Cole Racich, Wrenn and Kevan Vatan had very productive offensive games, said manager Rob Brennan.

Jake Brennan, Racich, Noah Robin, Paskin, Gamberdella and Rabb-Preston led the defense.

Unbeaten Goleta Valley South will play the winner of the Dos Pueblos-Montalvo game in the tournament final on Saturday at 1 p.m.

