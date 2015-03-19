Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:49 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

Williams Announces $1 Billion State Drought Response Package

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | March 19, 2015 | 3:32 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, announced on Thursday an agreement between the Legislature and the governor to move forward a $1 billion drought response package to expedite bond funding to make the state more resilient to the disastrous effects of climate change and help ensure that all Californians have access to local water supplies, while considering critical operations to protect fish and wildlife.

In the fourth year of a historic drought, the Legislature is taking swift action to put Prop. 1 water bond dollars approved by voters last November to action in preparation for the dry summer months ahead.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack, which Californians rely on heavily during the summer for their water needs, is at a near record low. The March snowpack measurement came in at 0.9 inches of water content in the snow, just 5 percent of the March 3 historical average for the measurement site. The overall water content for the Northern Sierra snowpack came in at 4.4 inches, just 16 percent of average for the date. Central and southern Sierra readings were 5.5 inches (20 percent of average) and 5 inches (22 percent) respectively. Only in 1991 has the water content of the snow been lower.

“The state is doing what it can to get folks to stop using excessive water,” Williams said. “The State Water Resources Control Board just met to discuss urging local water districts to limit their ratepayers to watering lawns no more than twice a week. While Californians are doing what they can, the other piece of the puzzle is expediting funds for shovel ready projects that help our communities.”

The legislation includes more than $1 billion for local drought relief and infrastructure projects to make the state's water infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events. The package accelerates $128 million in expenditures from the Governor's budget to provide direct assistance to disadvantaged communities, workers and, populations impacted by drought and to implement the Water Action Plan. It also includes $272 million in Proposition 1 Water Bond funding for safe drinking water and water recycling and accelerates $660 million from the Proposition 1E for flood protection in urban and rural areas. Most importantly, these funds will provide emergency drinking water, food assistance to sever drought impacted counties, drought response coordination, and water use efficiency grants for agricultural and urban water users.

“Let’s be clear, this package won’t solve the drought,” Williams added. “But it does provide critical emergency water and food services and gets a start on big projects — such as water recycling —– which secures local water supply reliability.”

Procedural votes were taken on the Assembly floor Thursday with public hearings planned for Wednesday, March 25, and a final floor vote in both houses of the legislature taking place on Thursday, March 26.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 