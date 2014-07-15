Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:15 pm | Fair with Haze 70º

 
 
 
 

Williams Announces $800,000 in Tax Credits Awarded to Deckers Outdoor Corp.

By Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios for Assemblyman Das Williams | July 15, 2014 | 6:31 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, on Tuesday announced that more than $800,000 in tax credits have been awarded to Deckers Outdoor Corp. through the California Competes Tax Credit program.

The program, created through the passage of Assembly Bill 93 in 2013, awards tax credits to businesses that want to locate in or stay and grow in California. Assemblymember Williams voted in favor of the program.

“I am confident that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will make the necessary investments to contribute to California’s ongoing economic growth," Williams said. "Most importantly, this tax credit will give Deckers Outdoor Corporation the opportunity to increase local jobs, and continue investing in our community.”

Deckers Outdoor Corp. is a footwear design and marketing and distribution company. The company’s facilities, which are located in Moreno Valley and Goleta, had a net increase of 125 full-time employees.

Over its 40-year history, Deckers has built a reputation based on innovation, attention to quality, a collaborative workplace culture and a strong commitment to serving the local community. A leader in developing a consumer-friendly, Omni-Channel shopping experience, Deckers constantly engages with its customers in an effort to better understand and satisfy their evolving preferences and expectations. The Company’s flagship store in Goleta is viewed as an industry innovation lab for testing new ideas aimed at elevating the retail experience.

Businesses interested in the program can apply through the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (Go-Biz), who then negotiates the credit before it is approved by a California Competes Committee.

More than $20 million in tax credits were awarded to California businesses in the 2013-14 fiscal year, and more than $150 million will be available in the 2014-15 fiscal year. Twenty-five percent of the credits are reserved for small businesses.

“The California Competes program may be the difference between businesses staying or leaving California,” Williams said. “I encourage more of them in the district to apply.”

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 