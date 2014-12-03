Williams Appointed Chairman of Assembly Natural Resources Committee

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, has been appointed chairman of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee for the 2015-16 legislative session.

“I am honored that Speaker Toni Atkins has selected me to chair the Natural Resources Committee,” said Williams, who has served as a member of the Natural Resources Committee for the past two years.

Williams, who previously served for seven years as a Santa Barbara City Council member, has a long record of fighting for coastal protection, renewable energy, and sustainable waste and recycling policies.

“As a lifelong surfer and environmentalist, whose first job was collecting recycling on the Central Coast," Williams said. 'I am extremely passionate about the issues that come before Natural Resources, and I look forward to tackling important policy measures that move California even further in sustainability, the protection of our precious resources, and efforts to reduce climate change.”

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.