Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:52 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Williams, Assembly Back Senate Bill to Increase Student Grant Money

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | September 9, 2013 | 4:24 p.m.

The California Assembly passed a bill Monday that would allow college students access to more grant money.

Senate Bill 285 would provide money from the College Access Tax Credit Fund to increase Cal Grant B access awards, up to a maximum of $5,000. The bill was passed 74-1 and is now off to the desk of Gov. Jerry Brown for approval.

“College expenses are going up at a time when grant money has gone way down,” said Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee. “We know that students who must work full-time while going to school take longer to graduate. This money will give dedicated college students some breathing room as they pursue their studies.”

The bill is authored by state Sen. Kevin De León and is contingent upon the enactment of a companion bill, SB 284, which allows taxpayers to receive a tax credit for contributions made to the Fund, for taxable years 2014-16.

Students who attend college must incur costs far beyond fees and tuition. The actual cost to attend a California postsecondary institution includes books and supplies, room and board, transportation and miscellaneous expenses.

The maximum Cal Grant B award, however, is currently only $1,473.

Nearly half of all Cal Grant B recipients are students at California community colleges.

Josh Molina is the communications director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 