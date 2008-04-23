Friday, May 4 , 2018, 11:43 am | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Williams Assistant Joins USF’s Coaching Staff

Danny Yoshikawa returns to Bay Area after year as assistant coach.

By Bill Mahoney | April 23, 2008 | 10:25 p.m.

Danny Yoshikawa, who spent one season as an assistant on the UCSB men’s basketball coaching staff, will leave for a similar position at the University of San Francisco, head coach Bob Williams announced Wednesday.

In going to USF, Yoshikawa returns to his native Bay Area and will join the staff of his childhood friend, recently appointed head coach Rex Walters.

“I deeply appreciate Coach Williams for the opportunity to coach at the Division I level, but more than that, he taught me that you could win with integrity," Yoshikawa said. "He really built a foundation when I played for him, and he just continued to build on that.”

A native of San Jose, Yoshikawa spent five seasons as head coach at West Valley College in Saratoga and one at Cañada College. Yoshikawa also played for two seasons at West Valley, then played two years for Williams at UC Davis before embarking on his coaching career.

Bill Mahoney is UCSB‘s assistant athletics director.

