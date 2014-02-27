Williams Bill Would Require Publicly Funded Higher-Ed Institutions to Post Accreditation Documents

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has introduced AB 2247, a bill that requires all institutions that receive public funds to post accreditation documents on their institutional websites.

“We rely on accreditation to ensure that institutions receiving taxpayer funds meet educational quality standards, but the substance of accreditation reviews are often hidden from the public," Williams said. "Institutions that receive public dollars should be accountable to the public, and relevant accreditation documents should be available for all to see.”

The bill was one of several higher education bills introduced by Williams for the 2014 legislative cycle.

AB 2324 aims to allow CSU faculty Board of Trustee members to serve past their two-year terms if the governor has not yet appointed a successor.

“The faculty trustee plays a critical role on California State University's Board of Trustees, contributing invaluable insight and expertise about our academic programs, student learning needs and student success,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White said. “AB 2324 ensures that the voice of faculty remain consistent in board deliberations. We appreciated Assemblymember Williams’ sponsorship of this legislation."

AB 1834 would expand the definition of employees under the Higher Education Employer-Employee Relations Act to include student employees, research assistants, whose employment is contingent upon their status as students.

Williams is the chairman of the Assembly’s Higher Education Committee. Visit his website by clicking here.

— Josh Molina represents Assemblyman Das Williams.