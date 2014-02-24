Williams Introduces Bill to Enforce Green-Building Rules in Construction

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has introduced AB 1918, a bill designed to better enforce rules for green building.

“Energy efficiency is a top priority in California,” Williams said. “We are recognized as leaders in the nation, and we must continue to uphold that reputation by staying proactive and enforcing the laws we have.”

AB 1918 aims to develop ways to improve compliance with Title 24, which created energy efficiency standards for the installation of lighting, insulation, windows, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems designed to reduce energy consumption.

Williams said Santa Barbara County has a stellar compliance rate, but that other regions across the state must follow their lead. The effectiveness of these standards depends on compliance and enforcement of the standards after permitting and post-installation, Williams said.

"Assemblymember Das Williams' introduction of AB 1918 addresses the crucial ‘Last Mile’ of the code adoption chain," said Paul Wermer of the U.S. Green Building Council California. "CALGreen represents significant achievement, but any code is only as good as the extent it is followed and enforced. Ultimately, meeting our energy efficiency challenges and achieving our goals depends upon getting this right."

Other environmental advocates believe the legislation, introduced last week, is needed.

“Making our homes and buildings more energy-efficient is good for California because it will help homeowners and businesses save money while cleaning-up our air and cutting climate pollution,” said Victoria Rome, California legislative director for the Natural Resources Defense Council. “We look forward to working with Assemblyman Williams to ensure that this incredible consumer-savings opportunity is realized for everyone.”

— Josh Molina represents Assemblyman Das Williams.