Williams, Franklin Service Center Teaming Up for Community Open House

Assemblyman Das Williams and the Franklin Service Center are hosting a Community Open House to introduce this new central location of community services to Eastside families.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Franklin Elementary School, 1111 E. Mason St. in Santa Barbara. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 11 a.m.

The Franklin Service Center includes organizations that have long-served the Eastside community as well as new services that will be located at the Franklin Elementary School.

There will be free produce, free dental screenings and Covered California enrollment counselors from the Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health.

Other participants include the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara City College, WIC, Domestic Violence Solutions, Cal Fresh, California Rural Legal Assistance and many more.

“These are vital services to any community, so we are very fortunate to have this new center available to Eastside families," Williams said. "I encourage all neighbors to join us at this kick-off event.”

— Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is a district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.