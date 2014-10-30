Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Williams Highlights $17 Million in Cal Grants Awarded to Students of 37th District

By Jeannette Sanchez for Assemblyman Das Williams | October 30, 2014 | 12:23 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, announced that the California Student Aid Commission awarded over $17,319,000 in Cal Grants to 4,355 students in his district.

“In our current environment where the cost of college continues to skyrocket and funding for higher education is increasingly difficult to secure, opportunities like this to help students reach their goals are vital,” Williams said.

Cal Grants are free money guaranteed to every high school senior that applies on time and meets income, eligibility and GPA requirements. Students must apply by March 2 to maximize their opportunity to receive an award.

The California Student Aid Commission is the principal state agency responsible for administering financial aid programs for students attending public and private universities, college, and vocational, career and technical schools in California. Their vision is to move toward a California that invests in educational opportunity, fosters an active, effective citizenry, and provides a higher quality of social and economic life for its citizens.

According to the College Opportunity Campaign (nonprofit organization with a mission of ensuring all students have access to higher education), California receives a $4.50 return on investment for every $1 it invests in higher education.

California’s historic 1960 commitment to provide a place in college for every student who seeks the opportunity is at risk. Between 2007 and 2012, enrollment at California’s public colleges and universities has decreased by more than half a million students due to severe budget cuts.

“I believe it is the responsibility of our state government and higher education institutions to ensure college is both affordable and accessible to all qualified students," Williams said. "As chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education, I have made reinvesting in higher education a top priority, but more must be done."

Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 