Williams Highlights $17 Million in Cal Grants Awarded to Students of 37th District

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, announced that the California Student Aid Commission awarded over $17,319,000 in Cal Grants to 4,355 students in his district.

“In our current environment where the cost of college continues to skyrocket and funding for higher education is increasingly difficult to secure, opportunities like this to help students reach their goals are vital,” Williams said.

Cal Grants are free money guaranteed to every high school senior that applies on time and meets income, eligibility and GPA requirements. Students must apply by March 2 to maximize their opportunity to receive an award.

The California Student Aid Commission is the principal state agency responsible for administering financial aid programs for students attending public and private universities, college, and vocational, career and technical schools in California. Their vision is to move toward a California that invests in educational opportunity, fosters an active, effective citizenry, and provides a higher quality of social and economic life for its citizens.

According to the College Opportunity Campaign (nonprofit organization with a mission of ensuring all students have access to higher education), California receives a $4.50 return on investment for every $1 it invests in higher education.

California’s historic 1960 commitment to provide a place in college for every student who seeks the opportunity is at risk. Between 2007 and 2012, enrollment at California’s public colleges and universities has decreased by more than half a million students due to severe budget cuts.

“I believe it is the responsibility of our state government and higher education institutions to ensure college is both affordable and accessible to all qualified students," Williams said. "As chair of the Assembly Committee on Higher Education, I have made reinvesting in higher education a top priority, but more must be done."

— Jeannette Sanchez is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.