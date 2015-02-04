Williams Holding Town Hall in Isla Vista on Thursday to Discuss Self-Governance Legislation

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, will hold a Town Hall in Isla Vista to discuss his legislation, Assembly Bill 3, to create self-governance for IV.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 5 at Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero Del Mar in Isla Vista.

The Town Hall is a platform for the attendees to discuss specific ideas on services that are critically needed by IV residents. This is the first of three planned Town Halls to discuss various aspects of self-governance in IV.

“AB 3 is a vehicle to create some form of self-governance for Isla Vista," Williams said. "We will be working closely with the community to identify the unique needs of Isla Vista and how to address those needs to best serve the area.”

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.