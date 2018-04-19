Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair and Breezy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Williams Honors Kanaloa Seafood Market as Small Business of the Year

By Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios for Assemblyman Das Williams | June 16, 2014 | 1:57 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has selected Kanaloa Seafood Market as the Small Business of the Year recipient.

“I applaud Kanaloa Seafood Market for their hard work, exemplary business practices and commitment to our community,” Williams said. “They have demonstrated their deep commitment and their continual pursuit of better, more ecologically and environmentally sound practices in the global fishing industry throughout their many years of service.”

Kanaloa Seafood was the first certified (ISO 14001) environmentally responsible seafood company in North America. Their environmental management plan and seafood safety procedures are fully audited by outside sources ensuring full transparency.

The Kanaloa approach marries traditional Japanese processing techniques with current scientific knowledge. Fish are graded on strict standards, coupled with innovative seafood storage and shipping procedures that exceed industry standards and put Kanaloa in a class of its own.

“What Kanaloa Seafood Market has achieved is truly remarkable,” Williams said. “They are proof that sustainable practices and high standards for quality are a recipe for success. It is important that we support sustainable businesses, like Kanaloa.”

Kanaloa Seafood owners Don Disraeli, Ph.D. biologist and former UCSB researcher, and Randee Disraeli, former Scripps Institute of Oceanography researcher, were trained by a traditional Japanese seafood family.

For more than 30 years, they have partnered with restaurants, hospitality groups, retailers and home cooks to deliver the freshest seafood available to their doorstep. They are in the process of opening a facility in Oxnard.

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 