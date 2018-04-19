Williams Honors Kanaloa Seafood Market as Small Business of the Year

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, has selected Kanaloa Seafood Market as the Small Business of the Year recipient.

“I applaud Kanaloa Seafood Market for their hard work, exemplary business practices and commitment to our community,” Williams said. “They have demonstrated their deep commitment and their continual pursuit of better, more ecologically and environmentally sound practices in the global fishing industry throughout their many years of service.”

Kanaloa Seafood was the first certified (ISO 14001) environmentally responsible seafood company in North America. Their environmental management plan and seafood safety procedures are fully audited by outside sources ensuring full transparency.

The Kanaloa approach marries traditional Japanese processing techniques with current scientific knowledge. Fish are graded on strict standards, coupled with innovative seafood storage and shipping procedures that exceed industry standards and put Kanaloa in a class of its own.

“What Kanaloa Seafood Market has achieved is truly remarkable,” Williams said. “They are proof that sustainable practices and high standards for quality are a recipe for success. It is important that we support sustainable businesses, like Kanaloa.”

Kanaloa Seafood owners Don Disraeli, Ph.D. biologist and former UCSB researcher, and Randee Disraeli, former Scripps Institute of Oceanography researcher, were trained by a traditional Japanese seafood family.

For more than 30 years, they have partnered with restaurants, hospitality groups, retailers and home cooks to deliver the freshest seafood available to their doorstep. They are in the process of opening a facility in Oxnard.

— Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.