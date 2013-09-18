Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Williams Hosting Emergency Preparedness Fair in Santa Barbara

By Josh Molina for Assemblyman Das Williams | September 18, 2013 | 7:25 a.m.

prepare cat
The American Red Cross' "Preparedy Cat" will make a special appearance at Saturday's Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara, will join more than 20 agencies and community organizations for an important regional event designed to help prepare yourself, your family and your pets in case of an emergency or disaster.

The Emergency Preparedness Resource Fair and Workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Santa Barbara City College, West Campus, 721 Cliff Drive.

“This will be an incredible event and opportunity that you don’t want to miss,” Williams said. “We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, but we must not forget that a natural disaster can strike at any moment. Let’s learn about all the ways to stay safe and protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors.”

Officials and medical professionals will be on hand to provide demonstrations, lead workshops and answers questions about emergency preparedness. The public can obtain free education materials, take part in giveaways and learn how to get involved in community safety efforts. Experts will also share information on how to prepare your pets and workplace in the event of a natural disaster or emergency.

The event will also include a coalition of community experts from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps.

And don’t miss the American Red Cross’ “Preparedy Cat,” who will make an appearance and help educate young people about emergency preparedness.

Josh Molina is the communications director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

