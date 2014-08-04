Monday, June 25 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Williams Hosts Seminar in Goleta on Senior Scam Prevention

By Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios for Assemblyman Das Williams | August 4, 2014 | 3:28 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, hosted a seminar on senior scam prevention in Goleta on Friday.

The seminar was in conjunction with the Contractors State License Board. A panel of experts from various governmental agencies provided attendees with valuable information about fraud and what to do if they become victims.

Seniors are a vulnerable audience, often preyed upon by unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors. In addition to providing information about construction-related scams and how seniors can protect themselves when hiring a contractor, the seminar featured expert speakers from the Bureau of Automotive Repairs, District Attorney’s office, and State Controller’s office.

“Seniors are the fastest growing segment of California’s population," Williams said. "It is absolutely crucial that we keep them apprised of the latest financial scams threatening them, so they can be prepared to identify these thieves and their tricks.”

Scams are rampant and often target vulnerable seniors. Typical scams involved home improvement and repairs, landscaping, automotive repair, finances, insurance, Internet and telephone solicitations, Medicare, and foreign lotteries. Unfortunately, seniors who live alone or are lonely tend to trust friendly scam artists who step in to provide false emotional support.

The Contractors State License Board gave attendees tips on how to make sure a contractor is not a scammer, including checking a contractor’s license number online by clicking here or by calling 800.321.2752, getting at least three bids, don’t let payments get ahead of work, don’t make the final payment until you are satisfied with the job, and never pay more than 10 percent down or $1,000, whichever is less.

When it comes to automotive repair, the Bureau of Automotive Repair recommends reading and following your owner’s manual, selecting a repair shop before you need one that is registered with BAR, and know your rights as a consumer. If something is wrong with your vehicle try to pinpoint the symptoms before taking the car in for service. Look for unusual sounds, odors, leaks, warning lights, or smoke, problems in handling or braking, and changes in performance. As the consumer you are entitled to a written estimate for repair work, a detailed invoice of work done and parts supplied, and the return of replaced parts if requested at the time a work order is placed.

The State Controller’s Office warned attendees about emails from individuals who claim to work for the State Controller. The State Controller does not send out unsolicited emails about unclaimed property. The controller strongly recommends that you do not response to these false solicitations, as the senders are seeking personal information that will charge fees for recovering property that you can obtain for free by searching online by clicking here.

The National Center on Elder Abuse and the U.S. Census reports that only 1 in 25 cases of elder abuse is reported in California. Since most criminals who perpetrate financial exploitation are not apprehended, the best response is to teach people how to protect themselves.

Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios is the district director for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 