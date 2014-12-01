Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Williams Introduces Assembly Bill to Establish Self-Governance for Isla Vista

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | December 1, 2014 | 5:14 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, on Monday introduced Assembly Bill 3, which seeks to establish the Isla Vista Community Services District within the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

“Growing up in Isla Vista and being involved in community organizing there for over 20 years, I know firsthand the struggles Isla Vista has faced with local governance," Williams said. "AB 3 is a vehicle to initiate more dialogue among the Isla Vista community about what kind of local governance structure they would like to see. We will continue to work with the community to mold a bill, which will address Isla Vista’s unique needs.”

Isla Vista is a community of over 20,000 people situated within an area of less than one square mile, making it one of the most densely populated urban areas not within a city. Governance of large urban populations typically includes representation and a focus on enhancing the safety and well-being of the local community by providing infrastructure and services including public safety, parks, utilities, and public works including mechanisms for pedestrian safety such as street lights, and sidewalks.

These services are typically funded through the issuance of revenue bonds, taxes, or special assessments. Without any direct government structure or representation these vital infrastructure and services will continue to remain nonexistent in Isla Vista.

“The problems facing Isla Vista are not new,” Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said. “We have seen the same reoccurring issues time and time again since the early 1970’s.  It is because of this that I am supportive of a new approach. Through state legislation, I’m hopeful that we can begin to address some of the chronic issues that have faced Isla Vista for decades and at the same time provide the diversity of stakeholder representation that the community wants and deserves.”

Over the last year, the Isla Vista community has been faced with many challenges due to tragic events, including multiple violent sexual assaults, riots, and a mass shooting that has brought focus to the unique needs of Isla Vista.

Following these events, UCSB formed an advisory committee to analyze the conditions and dynamics of Isla Vista and develop mid and long term recommendations to establish a viable, safe, supportive environment. Among the committee’s recommendations is that the state of California create a Community Services District/Municipal Improvement District in Isla Vista, with potential powers of infrastructure, utilities, garbage, police services, parks, recreation, cultural facilities, fire, security and roads.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 