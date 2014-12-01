Williams Introduces Assembly Bill to Establish Self-Governance for Isla Vista

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, on Monday introduced Assembly Bill 3, which seeks to establish the Isla Vista Community Services District within the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County.

“Growing up in Isla Vista and being involved in community organizing there for over 20 years, I know firsthand the struggles Isla Vista has faced with local governance," Williams said. "AB 3 is a vehicle to initiate more dialogue among the Isla Vista community about what kind of local governance structure they would like to see. We will continue to work with the community to mold a bill, which will address Isla Vista’s unique needs.”

Isla Vista is a community of over 20,000 people situated within an area of less than one square mile, making it one of the most densely populated urban areas not within a city. Governance of large urban populations typically includes representation and a focus on enhancing the safety and well-being of the local community by providing infrastructure and services including public safety, parks, utilities, and public works including mechanisms for pedestrian safety such as street lights, and sidewalks.

These services are typically funded through the issuance of revenue bonds, taxes, or special assessments. Without any direct government structure or representation these vital infrastructure and services will continue to remain nonexistent in Isla Vista.

“The problems facing Isla Vista are not new,” Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr said. “We have seen the same reoccurring issues time and time again since the early 1970’s. It is because of this that I am supportive of a new approach. Through state legislation, I’m hopeful that we can begin to address some of the chronic issues that have faced Isla Vista for decades and at the same time provide the diversity of stakeholder representation that the community wants and deserves.”

Over the last year, the Isla Vista community has been faced with many challenges due to tragic events, including multiple violent sexual assaults, riots, and a mass shooting that has brought focus to the unique needs of Isla Vista.

Following these events, UCSB formed an advisory committee to analyze the conditions and dynamics of Isla Vista and develop mid and long term recommendations to establish a viable, safe, supportive environment. Among the committee’s recommendations is that the state of California create a Community Services District/Municipal Improvement District in Isla Vista, with potential powers of infrastructure, utilities, garbage, police services, parks, recreation, cultural facilities, fire, security and roads.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.