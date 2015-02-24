Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Williams Co-Introduces Bill to Help Reach Governor’s 50% Renewable Energy Target by 2030

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 24, 2015 | 3:50 p.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, and Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, on Tuesday introduced Assembly Bill 645, which aims to help achieve Gov. Jerry Brown’s climate change goals by implementing a renewable energy target of 50 percent by 2030.

California leads the nation in developing and implementing successful clean energy policies. The California Renewables Portfolio Standard has been a tremendous success and we are now on target to achieve 33 percent renewable energy by 2020.

"Thanks to the governor's leadership, we are now poised to raise our goals to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make our energy system cleaner and more sustainable.  Getting half of our energy from renewable energy is an essential part of that effort,” Williams said. “Local people want to improve the world with their energy sources, not make it worse. This legislation will help make that possible.”

“AB 645 represents the beginning of a discussion on how California will achieve 50 percent of our energy use from renewable sources,” said Rendon, joint author of AB 645. “I look forward to working with Assemblyman Williams and our Assembly colleagues on developing a comprehensive plan to tackling our climate change challenges.”

Few industries in the U.S. are growing as fast as renewable energy. As a result, renewable energy jobs are growing rapidly in everything from manufacturing to installation to maintenance. This emerging industry has created thousands of jobs while reducing harmful air pollutants, lowering carbon pollution, and creating a more diverse resource in our energy supply.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

