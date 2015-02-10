Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:55 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Williams Introduces College Campus Sexual Assault Legislative Package

By Anett Hurtado for Assemblyman Das Williams | February 10, 2015 | 9:38 a.m.

Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Carpinteria, immediate past chair of the Assembly Higher Education Committee, has announced plans to introduce a Campus Sexual Assault Legislative Package.

“Sexual violence is a devastating problem that impacts the lives of women, men and children,” Williams said. “These crimes often go unreported on college campuses; in large part due to the victim's belief that authorities will not take action. We must ensure that our campuses are investigating crimes, prosecuting perpetrators, and providing support and resources to victims.”

Last year, Williams held three roundtable discussions at University of California campuses throughout the state in response to reports on campus sexual assault. From those discussions, Williams will propose the following Campus Sexual Assault Legislative Package:

» 1. College campus adjudication process must consider suspension for at least two years up to expulsion if the individual is found guilty of sexual assault. This legislation would also require campuses to report and disclose adjudication outcomes for sexual assault crimes.

» 2. Requires the university academic transcripts to include a notation if the student is found guilty of committing sexual assault.

» 3. Clarify existing statute to allow California Community Colleges to suspend or expel a student for conduct that threatened the safety of students and/or the public that occur off campus. Additionally, the bill would require a hearing before the governing board to determine whether to enroll the student if they were dismissed previously from an institution for sexual assaults.

An estimated one in five women and one in seven men will experience a sexual assault during their college career. In the vast majority of these assaults, the perpetrator and the victim know each other. Research suggests that less than 5 percent of these incidents are reported to law enforcement.

Williams will continue to bring together a coalition of stakeholders, students, community leaders and elected officials to address the severity of this problem through legislation.

— Anett Hurtado is a field representative for Assemblyman Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 