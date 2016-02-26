Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Williams Introduces Triple-Bill Energy Package

By Hillary Blackerby for Assemblymember Das Williams | February 26, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Assemblymember Das Williams (D - Carpinteria), a tireless advocate in the fight against climate change, has introduced a series of bills to aid in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

AB 2206 would require the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to work with the California Council of Science and Technology (CCST) to analyze some of the regulations related to injecting biomethane, a mixture of different gases typically derived from the breakdown of organic material, into the natural gas pipeline.

AB 2313 intends to help defray costs to interconnect biomethane projects to the natural gas pipeline. As natural gas use continues to rise, especially with the price of natural gas dropping, biomethane capture can provide immediate and significant greenhouse gas reductions.

Both bills will both help California comply with pipeline regulatory requirements and address the cost for interconnection of putting biomethane in the energy pipeline.

“California has adopted dozens of policies to increase renewable energy, energy efficiency, recycling, carbon sequestration and more, but we have yet to adopt policies to decarbonize the gas sector,” said Williams. “AB 2206 and AB 2313 will address some of the primary barriers to replacing natural gas with biogas, a critical sector to target because it represents one-quarter of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

In addition to these bills, Assemblymember Williams introduced AB 2168, known as the Public Utilities Commission Audit Compliance Act of 2016, to ensure the public is informed of any under- or over-collection of revenue from ratepayers compared to the utilities’ actual allowed costs. The CPUC requires that utilities track certain costs and related revenues using “balancing accounts.”

In 2014 the California State Auditor found that the CPUC’s current process for reviewing balancing accounts did not adequately protect ratepayers from unreasonable rate increases.

Though CPUC has already begun implementing the audit recommendations, this bill would codify the state auditor’s recommendations, thus ensuring that the CPUC continues proper balancing account oversight well into the future.

“It’s frightening to think that the primary method of protecting ratepayers from overpaying rates are these utility balancing accounts, which are not reviewed under a consistent audit policy,” Williams said. “AB 2168 ensures that the CPUC adopts a formal policy for oversight and keeps utilities and the CPUC accountable to ratepayers.”

Hillary Blackerby represents Assemblymember Das Williams.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 